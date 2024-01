“Bits and Pieces” explores the “internal monologue of an unsettled individual, navigating intangible dreams, imposed conventions and an insatiable thirst for a semblance of liberated freedom.” Talented dancer Alexandros M. Kyriazis presents a performance that delves into the internal polyphony of individuals at the Thiseio Theater (7 Tournavitou). Tickets cost 10 euros at Viva’s more.com.

