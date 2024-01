There’s a groovy night in store at the Stomping Ground (stompinground.gr) with a mixed swing and blues party geared by talented DJs Nefeli Psallida and Ioanna. Join the celebration as they cut the New Year’s cake (Vassilopita) with fantastic prizes, including passes for February’s Blender Swing Dance Weekend festival in Nafplio. Book your 5-euro tickets at stompinground.gr.

