Chaeronea | Athens | December 14-March 13

The exhibition “Chaeronea, 2 August, 338 BC: A day that changed the world,” organized by the Museum of Cycladic Art (cycladic.gr), explores one of the most important historical events in ancient Greece, the battle that brought Alexander the Great onto the political stage and laid the foundations for the creation of the modern world. The exhibition is presented under the supervision of the museum’s scientific directors, Dr Panagiotis Iossif, a professor of ancient and medieval numismatics at the Radboud University of Nijmegen in the Netherlands, and Dr Ioannis Fappas, assistant professor of prehistoric archaeology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. General admission to the museum is 15 euros.

