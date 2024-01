A cozy and fun Swing Dance Weekend in picturesque Nafplion is being organized by the Fougaro Art Center (fougaro.gr) this February. The three-day winter getaway will be full of learning, dancing and exploring in one of Greece’s most “vintage” cities. Register at swingblenderweekend.wixsite.com, with weekend passes starting at 150 euros.

