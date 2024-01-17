WHAT'S ON

A Dialogue of Dreams | Athens | January 23 – February 7

[Oil on hardboard by Theodoros Pantaleon 'Artodyssey'.]

The Kapopoulos Fine Arts gallery (kapopoulosfinearts.com) will present the works created over the past five years by its close collaborator and a significant representative of Greek Surrealism, Theodoros Pantaleon (b. 1945), in an exhibition titled “A Dialogue of Dreams with Salvador Dali.” The influence of Dali’s work on the Greek artist will be complemented by six of Dali’s sculpture multiples also being exhibited at the gallery. The opening is on January 23, starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

