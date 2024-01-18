WHAT'S ON

Jazz Nights | Athens | January 20 – February 3

Jazz nights at the Mikros Kerameikos theater’s foyer (mikroskerameikos.gr) continue with the Street Cafe Trio. Alfred Ruci on the flute and guitar, Bledhi Telha on the guitar and Kostas Arsenis on the double bass have invited vocalist Giorgos Christodoulou to join them in a performance of beloved jazz standards spiced up with some Latin and funky arrangements. Cellist Stamatis Parginou will join the band for the first three performances. Pre-book your 10-euro tickets for this small-scale and atmospheric concert at ticketservices.gr.

Music

