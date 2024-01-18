WHAT'S ON

Lisztomania | Athens | January 28

In the concluding performance of the two-day celebration of the piano at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr), renowned Greek-German conductor Yorgos Ziavras will present the transcendental compositions of Hungarian composer Franz Liszt. The program includes two piano concertos and a series of shorter works, in which the brilliant sound of the piano is juxtaposed with the inexhaustible combinations of orchestral timbres featuring the Greek Radio Symphony Orchestra together with piano soloists Alexia Mouza, Marios Panteliadis and Panagiotis Trochopoulos. Tickets cost 12 euros at webtics.megaron.gr.

