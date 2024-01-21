WHAT'S ON

Achilles, Odysseus… Erotokritos? | Athens | February 6

The Gennadius Library at the American School of Classical Studies (ascsa.edu.gr) in Athens is hosting the 41st annual lecture in honor of Francis R. Walton – a noted bibliophile and classical scholar who specialized in the study of ancient Greek religion – on Tuesday, February 6. In this talk, professor of Greek and Latin literature at Stanford University Richard P. Martin shows how studying the Homeric epics in tandem with the epic poem “Erotokritos,” the masterpiece of the 17th-century Cretan Renaissance, can be mutually illuminating as regards the construction and performance of long narrative poems in Greek. Admission is free.

