“A pretentious stand-up comedian and an outrageous social commentator,” says Victor Patrascan in his self-inflicted satire. The Romanian stand-up comedian is coming to the Arch Club (6 Elasidon, Gazi) for a show, in English, promising humorous takes on the general absurdity of everyday life and the struggles of meeting someone, getting involved and then breaking up, not necessarily in that order. Tickets start from 17.50 euros at victorpatrascan.com.

