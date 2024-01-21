WHAT'S ON

Janus Rasmussen | Athens | February 3

Janus Rasmussen | Athens | February 3

Athens’ freshest event organizer, Postbloo, has invited Janus Rasmussen to perform at its debut party in the heart of the city. The Iceland-born electronic music producer and DJ will take over the decks at Arch Club (6 Elasidon, Gazi) for his first-ever performance in Greece. Rasmussen’s solo work tends toward dark, minimal techno and electronica that carries emotional, warm melodies, a sound ideal for both cerebral and dancefloor maneuvers. Tickets start from 22 euros at Viva’s more.com.

