Greek artist Iro Kanakaki’s (1945-1997) work from the series “Cassandra and Her Persecutors” is on display at the National Library of Greece (nlg.gr) from January 23 to March 22. Kanakaki’s paintings bring to mind sharp criticism of the 1967-74 Greek junta, while opening up new possibilities of representation and narration, shaping a language that moves in the spirit of magical realism. Admission is free.

