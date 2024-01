Athens-based band Vanila Swing has been arranging dance nights for the past 10 years. Their repertoire mixes rock ‘n’ roll with blues and rockabilly from the 50s enriched with contemporary freshness. Lida Angelaki on vocals, Andreas Kampylis on guitar, Stavros Raptis on double bass and Dimitris Grigoriadis on drums invite Athens’ music lovers to the Afrikana bar (13 Ierofanton, Gazi) for a swinging night! For reservations, call 210.341.0445.

