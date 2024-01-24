A Journey Through Time | Athens | February 11-18

In celebration of the Hotel Grande Bretagne’s 150th anniversary, the pioneering exhibition “A Journey Through Time: The Immersive Experience” is set to go on display in the hotel’s striking ballroom. A spectacular extravaganza that seamlessly blends images, sounds and stories to narrate the hotel’s story, the exhibition uses projection mapping on various surfaces to create an imaginative and multidimensional environment which embraces the viewer and takes them back to the year 1874, when the Hotel Grande Bretagne was founded. As the hotel’s enduring tale unfolds, the viewer comes across pivotal moments in the country’s history. Admission is free, with visitor booking at eventora.com. All screenings will be held daily, in both Greek and English.

