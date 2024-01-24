WHAT'S ON

A Journey Through Time | Athens | February 11-18

A Journey Through Time | Athens | February 11-18

In celebration of the Hotel Grande Bretagne’s 150th anniversary, the pioneering exhibition “A Journey Through Time: The Immersive Experience” is set to go on display in the hotel’s striking ballroom. A spectacular extravaganza that seamlessly blends images, sounds and stories to narrate the hotel’s story, the exhibition uses projection mapping on various surfaces to create an imaginative and multidimensional environment which embraces the viewer and takes them back to the year 1874, when the Hotel Grande Bretagne was founded. As the hotel’s enduring tale unfolds, the viewer comes across pivotal moments in the country’s history. Admission is free, with visitor booking at eventora.com. All screenings will be held daily, in both Greek and English.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Vanila Swing | Athens | January 26
WHAT'S ON

Vanila Swing | Athens | January 26

A Tale of Two Cities | Athens | From January 24
WHAT'S ON

A Tale of Two Cities | Athens | From January 24

Iro Kanakaki | Athens | January 23 – March 22
WHAT'S ON

Iro Kanakaki | Athens | January 23 – March 22

Janus Rasmussen | Athens | February 3
WHAT'S ON

Janus Rasmussen | Athens | February 3

Falling in Love | Athens | January 27
WHAT'S ON

Falling in Love | Athens | January 27

Achilles, Odysseus… Erotokritos? | Athens | February 6
WHAT'S ON

Achilles, Odysseus… Erotokritos? | Athens | February 6