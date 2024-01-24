Neo-Impressionism in the Mediterranean | Athens | To April 7

The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation (goulandris.gr) has joined forces with major European museums and is presenting, for the first time in Greece, a tribute to the Neo-Impressionism art movement, with a focus on the Mediterranean region, at its art museum in Pangrati. Running through April 7, the exhibition “Neo-Impressionism in the Colors of the Mediterranean (1891-1914)” is taking place in collaboration with important European museums and organizations. It showcases works by Paul Signac, Henri-Edmond Cross, Maximilien Luce, Theo van Rysselberghe, Henri Matisse, Henri Manguin and Louis Valtat, with many pieces making their debut in Greece. Curated by Marina Ferretti Bocquillon, scientific director emerita at the Giverny Museum of Impressionisms in France, and Marie Koutsomallis-Moreau, head of collections at the Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation, the exhibition promises a unique exploration of Neo-Impressionism. Admission tickets cost 12 euros.

