Les Toits de Paris | Athens | January 25 – March 10
The Kalfayan Gallery in Athens (kalfayangalleries.com) presents the solo exhibition of Thessaloniki-born artist Edouard Sacaillan titled “Les Toits de Paris” (The Rooftops of Paris). Sacaillan’s paintings provoke with their honesty and poetry. With his characteristic artistic idiom that explores and constantly experiments with the limits of representation, the internationally renowned painter, based in Athens and Paris, invites viewers to enter into his unique dream world. The exhibition opens on Thursday, January 25, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free.