Rena Papaspyrou | Athens | To June 16

The National Gallery – Alexandros Soutsos Museum (nationalgallery.gr) is hosting an exhibition of works by Greek artist Rena Papaspyrou (b. 1938), titled “Surfaces, User Instructions* The Dialectic Between Everyday Life and Matter” until June 16. The exhibition showcases Papaspyrou’s evolution from 1976 to the present, emphasizing fundamental questions about image multiplicity, the material relationship with perception and the artistic transcendence of daily life’s demands. Tickets cost from 5 euros at the door.

