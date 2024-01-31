Endless | Thessaloniki | February 1-22
In the solo exhibition “Endless,” Greek photographer and photojournalist Thalia Galanopoulou (b. 1991) portrays the story of her family in an extensive, site-specific, multimedia exhibition at the Protos Orofos Gallery (34 Tsamadou, Exarchia). Through moments-stamps in time and space systematically recorded or collected over a decade, during which she lost her father and grandmother, Galanopoulou uses her work as a tool for self-reflection through artistic expression. Galanopoulou’s work, depicted in exhibitions and magazines in London and Athens, is a combination of personal projects and documentary photography, as the image serves as both a tool for psychotherapy and an active political gesture. The exhibition, opening on February 1, is curated by Yorgos Karailias. Admission is free.