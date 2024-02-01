Gosford Park | Athens | February 3

The Athens International Film Festival (AIFF) commemorates the history of the eminent Athenian Cine Ideal, after its recent shuttering, with a series of screenings titled “Opening Nights Ideal” at the Cinobo Opera (57 Akadimias). As part of the series, Robert Altman’s satirical comedy-mystery “Gosford Park” will be screened at 10.45 p.m, on February 3. The Academy Award-winning film is set in 1932 England during a weekend hunting party at the estate of Sir William McCordle. Tensions simmer among the guests and staff, leading to a murder investigation unveiling dark secrets and hidden motives. Tickets to the screening cost 7 euros at Viva’s more.com.

