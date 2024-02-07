Remake | Athens | February 8 – March 2

The Technochoros Art Gallery (12 Lempesi) presents Athens-born artist Maria Diakodimitriou’s solo exhibition titled “Remake.” Diakodimitriou uses color to create a blend of the classical and the modern industrial urban landscape, featuring the aesthetics of cities that have shaped her identity. Visitors are invited to explore unknown cityscapes, encountering subtly veiled human stories that oscillate between the dreamlike and the realistic. Admission is free.

