WHAT'S ON

Remake | Athens | February 8 – March 2

Remake | Athens | February 8 – March 2

The Technochoros Art Gallery (12 Lempesi) presents Athens-born artist Maria Diakodimitriou’s solo exhibition titled “Remake.” Diakodimitriou uses color to create a blend of the classical and the modern industrial urban landscape, featuring the aesthetics of cities that have shaped her identity. Visitors are invited to explore unknown cityscapes, encountering subtly veiled human stories that oscillate between the dreamlike and the realistic. Admission is free.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Endless | Thessaloniki | February 1-22
WHAT'S ON

Endless | Thessaloniki | February 1-22

I Don’t Know | Athens | January 30 – February 27 
WHAT'S ON

I Don’t Know | Athens | January 30 – February 27 

Rena Papaspyrou | Athens | To June 16
WHAT'S ON

Rena Papaspyrou | Athens | To June 16

Les Toits de Paris | Athens | January 25 – March 10
WHAT'S ON

Les Toits de Paris | Athens | January 25 – March 10

Neo-Impressionism in the Mediterranean | Athens | To April 7
WHAT'S ON

Neo-Impressionism in the Mediterranean | Athens | To April 7

A Journey Through Time | Athens | February 11-18
SPECIAL REPORT

A Journey Through Time | Athens | February 11-18