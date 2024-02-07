Ceramic Jewelry | Athens | February 9-23

The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation’s modern art museum (13 Eratosthenous, Pangrati) is organizing a pottery workshop for people over 15 years old, in collaboration with ceramist Elpida Kourtzi, which will span three Fridays in February. Participants will make unique ceramic pieces inspired by the works of the B&E Goulandris Foundation Collection. Following the completion of all three workshops, participants can take home their pieces glazed, fired and gift-wrapped. Email [email protected] to book your 120-euro spots.



