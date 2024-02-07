As She Rests… | Athens | February 10 – March 1
The exhibition “As She Rests, the Wrestler Bleeds her Promises” at the Opbo Studio (86 Filonos, Piraeus) showcases sculptural gestures, photographs and archival materials that interact with or complement the dance performance “W REST L ING,” conceived and choreographed by Anastasia Valsamaki. The performance will take place at 9 p.m. on the opening night, February 10. Valsamaki’s work encourages viewers to explore the intermediate points between combat, resistance, fear and inertia as catalysts for personal transformation and collective evolution. Admission is free.