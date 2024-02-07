WHAT'S ON

As She Rests… | Athens | February 10 – March 1

As She Rests… | Athens | February 10 – March 1

The exhibition “As She Rests, the Wrestler Bleeds her Promises” at the Opbo Studio (86 Filonos, Piraeus) showcases sculptural gestures, photographs and archival materials that interact with or complement the dance performance “W REST L ING,” conceived and choreographed by Anastasia Valsamaki. The performance will take place at 9 p.m. on the opening night, February 10. Valsamaki’s work encourages viewers to explore the intermediate points between combat, resistance, fear and inertia as catalysts for personal transformation and collective evolution. Admission is free.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Remake | Athens | February 8 – March 2
WHAT'S ON

Remake | Athens | February 8 – March 2

Endless | Thessaloniki | February 1-22
WHAT'S ON

Endless | Thessaloniki | February 1-22

I Don’t Know | Athens | January 30 – February 27 
WHAT'S ON

I Don’t Know | Athens | January 30 – February 27 

Rena Papaspyrou | Athens | To June 16
WHAT'S ON

Rena Papaspyrou | Athens | To June 16

Les Toits de Paris | Athens | January 25 – March 10
WHAT'S ON

Les Toits de Paris | Athens | January 25 – March 10

Neo-Impressionism in the Mediterranean | Athens | To April 7
WHAT'S ON

Neo-Impressionism in the Mediterranean | Athens | To April 7