The Specter of the People | Thessaloniki | February 10

The 2023 Thessaloniki Photobiennale’s main exhibition “The Specter of the People” is reaching its culmination with an insightful event at the MOMus-Thessaloniki Museum of Photography (Warehouse A, Thessaloniki Port) on February 10. Four presentations will address the pressing reality of populism depicted in the exhibits, offering visitors a final opportunity to explore the artwork. The event offers simultaneous interpretation from Greek to English. Entrance is free.

