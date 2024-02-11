WHAT'S ON

Mechanisms of the Seen | Athens | February 17 – March 1

Mechanisms of the Seen | Athens | February 17 – March 1

The Goethe Institute in Athens (16-17 Omirou), in collaboration with State of Concept Athens (19 Botsari), the Greek Film Archive (48 Iera Odos), and the French Institute of Greece, is gearing up to present the event series “Mechanisms of the Seen” by filmmaker and conceptual artist Maria Lalou. From February 17 to March 1, a series of events will unravel Lalou’s work on the cinematic apparatus and algorithmic governance, “Camera and the Mirror,” and offer a preview of the upcoming film experiment “Image Infinite.” The program includes film screenings, performances, an exhibition and live discussions in all three spaces. Entrance is free.

Film

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gosford Park | Athens | February 3
WHAT'S ON

Gosford Park | Athens | February 3

DamBusters | Athens | February 2
WHAT'S ON

DamBusters | Athens | February 2

A Tale of Two Cities | Athens | From January 24
WHAT'S ON

A Tale of Two Cities | Athens | From January 24

Christmas Movies | Athens | December 23-31
WHAT'S ON

Christmas Movies | Athens | December 23-31

Angela Schanelec | Athens | December 7-12
WHAT'S ON

Angela Schanelec | Athens | December 7-12

Miracle on 34th Street | Athens | December 21
WHAT'S ON

Miracle on 34th Street | Athens | December 21