Mechanisms of the Seen | Athens | February 17 – March 1
The Goethe Institute in Athens (16-17 Omirou), in collaboration with State of Concept Athens (19 Botsari), the Greek Film Archive (48 Iera Odos), and the French Institute of Greece, is gearing up to present the event series “Mechanisms of the Seen” by filmmaker and conceptual artist Maria Lalou. From February 17 to March 1, a series of events will unravel Lalou’s work on the cinematic apparatus and algorithmic governance, “Camera and the Mirror,” and offer a preview of the upcoming film experiment “Image Infinite.” The program includes film screenings, performances, an exhibition and live discussions in all three spaces. Entrance is free.