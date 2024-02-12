ODD 24 | Athens | February 23 – March 3

Onassis Dance Days 2024, the 11th edition of the Onassis Stegi contemporary dance festival (107 Syngrou), returns this year, promising an electrifying lineup of choreographers, performers, composers and musicians, accompanied by their bands, delivering stunning live performances on stage. Notable artists include Belgian visual artist Miet Warlop and emerging Greek choreographer Ioanna Paraskevopoulou. Additionally, the festival boasts an impressive parallel program featuring prominent figures from the global arts scene, including a masterclass with Belgo-French choreographer Damien Jalet. Detailed program information and tickets are available at onassis.org.

