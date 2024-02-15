Moment of Clarity | Athens | February 16

Rejuv Athens has brought an innovative tone to art installations by transforming venues into audiovisual extravaganzas, inviting people to loosen up, dance and admire the works. On February 16, in collaboration with Athens-based architect Martha Kanellopoulou, Rejuv will be transforming Romantso (3 Anaxagora) into an architectural installation titled “Moment of Clarity,” inspired by Kanellopoulou’s latest project. A free showcase of the installation will take place at 8 p.m., while those wishing to have a more immersive experience after 10.30 p.m. will pay a 17-euro fee at the door. Showcase attendees will receive a five-euro discount on the after-party entrance fee.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy