Moment of Clarity | Athens | February 16
Rejuv Athens has brought an innovative tone to art installations by transforming venues into audiovisual extravaganzas, inviting people to loosen up, dance and admire the works. On February 16, in collaboration with Athens-based architect Martha Kanellopoulou, Rejuv will be transforming Romantso (3 Anaxagora) into an architectural installation titled “Moment of Clarity,” inspired by Kanellopoulou’s latest project. A free showcase of the installation will take place at 8 p.m., while those wishing to have a more immersive experience after 10.30 p.m. will pay a 17-euro fee at the door. Showcase attendees will receive a five-euro discount on the after-party entrance fee.