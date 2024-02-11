Tehom | Athens | February 15 – May 19
Renee Revah (b. 1978) tracks the painful journey of the loss of her family members, from Thessaloniki to Auschwitz, in a photography exhibition with texts and videos at the Benaki Museum – Pireos (138 Pireos). As a post-witness herself, Revah processes the past and transforms the inherited trauma into a purifying path that leads to forgiveness; the abyss of the lake that was the cenotaph of people murdered in concentration camps. Tickets cost 6 euros and can be pre-booked at benaki.org.