WHAT'S ON

Tehom | Athens | February 15 – May 19

Tehom | Athens | February 15 – May 19

Renee Revah (b. 1978) tracks the painful journey of the loss of her family members, from Thessaloniki to Auschwitz, in a photography exhibition with texts and videos at the Benaki Museum – Pireos (138 Pireos). As a post-witness herself, Revah processes the past and transforms the inherited trauma into a purifying path that leads to forgiveness; the abyss of the lake that was the cenotaph of people murdered in concentration camps. Tickets cost 6 euros and can be pre-booked at benaki.org.

Exhibition Photography

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Far East | Athens | October 19-23
WHAT'S ON

Far East | Athens | October 19-23

No Woman’s Land | Thessaloniki | To September 16
WHAT'S ON

No Woman’s Land | Thessaloniki | To September 16

Vangelis Gkinis | Elefsina | May 11 – June 18
WHAT'S ON

Vangelis Gkinis | Elefsina | May 11 – June 18

The Specter of the People | Thessaloniki | February 10
WHAT'S ON

The Specter of the People | Thessaloniki | February 10

As She Rests… | Athens | February 10 – March 1
WHAT'S ON

As She Rests… | Athens | February 10 – March 1

Remake | Athens | February 8 – March 2
WHAT'S ON

Remake | Athens | February 8 – March 2