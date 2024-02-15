Human Rights | Athens | February 22

The Demos Center at Deree – The American College of Greece (acg.edu) and Education Unites launches its “Focus: Human Rights” series on February 22 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6.30 p.m.) in its Plaka building at 17B Ipitou Street. Dive into the fundamentals of human rights in this engaging introductory workshop with Leda-Panagiota Alepi, a policy adviser with expertise in development and human rights, and Matilda Chatzipanagiotou, a constitutional and human rights lawyer and researcher.

The workshop will explore the core principles that underpin human rights as expressed in the articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This document is the basis for our modern understanding of dignity, respect, and equality. The workshop will uncover the historical context and contemporary relevance of texts incorporating these principles, recognizing their pivotal role in democratic societies. Elevate your awareness and commitment to human rights and see how a comprehensive understanding of human rights enhances the fabric of just and inclusive democracies. All are welcome. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

The Demos Center strengthens democracy and helps to actuate citizenship by promoting civic engagement and service learning. Our programming, our partnerships and our educational opportunities reflect these values.