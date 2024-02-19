WHAT'S ON

White Dwarf | Athens | February 23 – April 28

In “White Dwarf,” Greek film producer Yolanda Markopoulou explores a fragment of the history of the birth of the first atomic bomb by physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, inviting the audience to a VR performance installation at the Benaki Museum – Pireos (138 Pireos). The audience is challenged to participate in a holistic experience that extends the virtual into the physical world and vice versa. One becomes part of a scientific experiment that changes humanity forever. The VR film is in English. Tickets cost 8 euros from benaki.org.



