White Dwarf | Athens | February 23 – April 28

In “White Dwarf,” Greek film producer Yolanda Markopoulou explores a fragment of the history of the birth of the first atomic bomb by physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, inviting the audience to a VR performance installation at the Benaki Museum – Pireos (138 Pireos). The audience is challenged to participate in a holistic experience that extends the virtual into the physical world and vice versa. One becomes part of a scientific experiment that changes humanity forever. The VR film is in English. Tickets cost 8 euros from benaki.org.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy