The City of Athens Choir, the Dionysios Lavragas Mandolinata of Exarchia-Neapolis and the Athens Estudiantina pay tribute to the sensual Argentinian folk dance, the tango. Apollon Kouskoumbekakis leads a 15-member orchestra, while three pairs of dancers and singers will take the stage at the Olympia Municipal Music Theater (59 Akadimias), promising to transport their audience with the intoxicating rhythms of tango. Tickets cost 5 euros from ticketservices.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy