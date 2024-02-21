WHAT'S ON

Attention After Technology | Athens | February 24 – April 27

Attention After Technology | Athens | February 24 – April 27

State of Concept (19 Tousa Botsari, stateofconcept.org) proudly presents the group exhibition “Attention After Technology,” which explores the relationships between attention, algorithms, and social justice. The seven participating artists consider how our attention is commodified and monetized, examine how algorithms reinforce bias, while also probing their emancipatory potential, and analyze attention as a political space to foster sustained critical thinking. Admission is free.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Upturn II | Athens | March 3
WHAT'S ON

Upturn II | Athens | March 3

Moment of Clarity | Athens | February 16
WHAT'S ON

Moment of Clarity | Athens | February 16

Tehom | Athens | February 15 – May 19
WHAT'S ON

Tehom | Athens | February 15 – May 19

The Specter of the People | Thessaloniki | February 10
WHAT'S ON

The Specter of the People | Thessaloniki | February 10

As She Rests… | Athens | February 10 – March 1
WHAT'S ON

As She Rests… | Athens | February 10 – March 1

Remake | Athens | February 8 – March 2
WHAT'S ON

Remake | Athens | February 8 – March 2