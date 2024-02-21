Attention After Technology | Athens | February 24 – April 27
State of Concept (19 Tousa Botsari, stateofconcept.org) proudly presents the group exhibition “Attention After Technology,” which explores the relationships between attention, algorithms, and social justice. The seven participating artists consider how our attention is commodified and monetized, examine how algorithms reinforce bias, while also probing their emancipatory potential, and analyze attention as a political space to foster sustained critical thinking. Admission is free.