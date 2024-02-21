Deus Nos Acudi | Athens | February 26-27

The interdisciplinary platform Movement Research Project welcomes the award-winning dancer Pak Ndjamena for the first time in Greece, for two exclusive performances at Theater Nous (34 Trias, theatrenous-creativespace.com). In his solo contemporary dance performance titled “Deus Nos Acudi – God Help Us,” the Mozambican dancer explores how tradition has been strategically manipulated by structures of power to maintain social control, both locally and globally, in various situations and moments. Pre-sale tickets cost 15 euros from ticketservices.gr.

