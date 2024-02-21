WHAT'S ON

Deus Nos Acudi | Athens | February 26-27

Deus Nos Acudi | Athens | February 26-27

The interdisciplinary platform Movement Research Project welcomes the award-winning dancer Pak Ndjamena for the first time in Greece, for two exclusive performances at Theater Nous (34 Trias, theatrenous-creativespace.com). In his solo contemporary dance performance titled “Deus Nos Acudi – God Help Us,” the Mozambican dancer explores how tradition has been strategically manipulated by structures of power to maintain social control, both locally and globally, in various situations and moments. Pre-sale tickets cost 15 euros from ticketservices.gr.

 

Dance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tango Greco | Athens | February 24
WHAT'S ON

Tango Greco | Athens | February 24

ODD 24 | Athens | February 23 – March 3
WHAT'S ON

ODD 24 | Athens | February 23 – March 3

Rudolf: Leap into Freedom | Athens | February 19-20
WHAT'S ON

Rudolf: Leap into Freedom | Athens | February 19-20

Blender Swing | Nafplio | February 23-25
WHAT'S ON

Blender Swing | Nafplio | February 23-25

Bits and Pieces | Athens | January 10
WHAT'S ON

Bits and Pieces | Athens | January 10

NYE at six d.o.g.s. | Athens | December 31
WHAT'S ON

NYE at six d.o.g.s. | Athens | December 31