WHAT'S ON

All About Safety | Athens | March 9-10

All About Safety | Athens | March 9-10

In celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8) and Women’s History Month, Matterz, a new and innovative digital ecosystem dedicated to creating a safer and more inclusive environment for all individuals, is organizing the two-day event “All About Safety” at the HGW STD art space (138 Mavromichali, hgwstd.org). The event aims to provide a platform for all femininities, empowering, educating and creating an authentic safe space for everyone through a series of panel discussions, and workshops with wrap-up networking gatherings on both days. To view the detailed program, visit tickettailor.com. Entrance to the event is free. 
 

 

Special Event

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ano-mies | Larissa | February 2 – March 24
WHAT'S ON

Ano-mies | Larissa | February 2 – March 24

Malia | Athens | February 23-26
WHAT'S ON

Malia | Athens | February 23-26

Deus Nos Acudi | Athens | February 26-27
WHAT'S ON

Deus Nos Acudi | Athens | February 26-27

Natura Patiens | Athens | March 27 – April 18
WHAT'S ON

Natura Patiens | Athens | March 27 – April 18

Attention After Technology | Athens | February 24 – April 27
WHAT'S ON

Attention After Technology | Athens | February 24 – April 27

Tango Greco | Athens | February 24
WHAT'S ON

Tango Greco | Athens | February 24