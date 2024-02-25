All About Safety | Athens | March 9-10

In celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8) and Women’s History Month, Matterz, a new and innovative digital ecosystem dedicated to creating a safer and more inclusive environment for all individuals, is organizing the two-day event “All About Safety” at the HGW STD art space (138 Mavromichali, hgwstd.org). The event aims to provide a platform for all femininities, empowering, educating and creating an authentic safe space for everyone through a series of panel discussions, and workshops with wrap-up networking gatherings on both days. To view the detailed program, visit tickettailor.com. Entrance to the event is free.



