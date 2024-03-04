St Patrick’s Day Ball | Athens | March 16

Athens’ Irish community and its many friends will celebrate Ireland’s national holiday at the annual Greek-Irish Society St Patrick’s Day Gala Ball at the Hotel Grande Bretagne, Syntagma Square. The night will feature a sumptuous meal, an open bar, traditional Irish music by Iernis, a two-hour performance by legendary swing band The Swingin’ Cats, a DJ to keep the dancing going, a raffle with amazing prizes and lots of fun. Tickets are priced at €90 for fully paid-up GIS members and €105 for non-members. Corporate tables are also available. For tickets and more information: buytickets.at/greekirish

