The Soul Peanuts organ trio plays boogaloo, RnB, and jazz-funk-soul compositions. With the phenomenal Raphael Meleteas on the organ, Erik Panagopoulos on guitar, and Giannis Papadoulis on drums, the Soul Peanuts are an up-and-coming group on the Athenian music scene. The show will take place at the Poetry Bar in Kypseli (4 Soultani). Admission is free.

