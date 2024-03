The Athens Concert Hall (68 Vasilisis Sofias) presents the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France in an enchanting evening of classical music, blending French and Russian masterpieces by renowned composers. The orchestra, including French piano virtuoso Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Norwegian violinist Vilde Frang, is led by Finnish conductor Mikko Franck. Tickets range from 12 to 65 euros at webtics.megaron.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy