WHAT'S ON

Athens Bike Festival | Athens | April 12-14

Athens Bike Festival | Athens | April 12-14

For three days, from April 12 to 14, Athens will once again immerse itself in the rhythm of cycling at the 10th Athens Bike Festival (bikefestival.gr). Bicycles, accessories, services and cycling tourism gadgets will be showcased in the huge exhibition space at the Old OSY Depot (Pireos & Ermou). This festival promises to be a vibrant gathering for serious cyclists and the simply curious alike, fostering community, promoting cycling culture, and showcasing the latest trends in the world of biking. The entrance fee is 5 euros at the door. 

Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SNF Run | Athens | January 1
WHAT'S ON

SNF Run | Athens | January 1

Navarino Challenge | Messinia | October 13-15
WHAT'S ON

Navarino Challenge | Messinia | October 13-15

Marathon | Athens | November 11-12
WHAT'S ON

Marathon | Athens | November 11-12

The Governor: Ioannis Kapodistrias | Athens | March 21
WHAT'S ON

The Governor: Ioannis Kapodistrias | Athens | March 21

Mr Clarinet & Echo Canyon | Athens | March 22
WHAT'S ON

Mr Clarinet & Echo Canyon | Athens | March 22

Tangos of Magical Realism | Athens | March 21
WHAT'S ON

Tangos of Magical Realism | Athens | March 21