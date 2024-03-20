Athens Bike Festival | Athens | April 12-14
For three days, from April 12 to 14, Athens will once again immerse itself in the rhythm of cycling at the 10th Athens Bike Festival (bikefestival.gr). Bicycles, accessories, services and cycling tourism gadgets will be showcased in the huge exhibition space at the Old OSY Depot (Pireos & Ermou). This festival promises to be a vibrant gathering for serious cyclists and the simply curious alike, fostering community, promoting cycling culture, and showcasing the latest trends in the world of biking. The entrance fee is 5 euros at the door.