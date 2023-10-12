WHAT'S ON

Navarino Challenge | Messinia | October 13-15

Navarino Challenge | Messinia | October 13-15

The luxury resort Costa Navarino in the southern Peloponnese presents the 11th Navarino Challenge, which includes a full and half-marathon, taking place October 13-15 in Voidokoilia and along the picturesque coastline to Pylos. Under the slogan Sports Unite, this year’s program includes more than 15 Olympic sports and numerous indoor and outdoor wellness activities such as pilates, yoga, spinning, crossfit, HIIT and more. To take part, book your spot at Viva’s more.com. Reserve accommodation by emailing [email protected].

Sports

