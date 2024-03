The Polish National Ballet is bringing its production of “Sleeping Beauty,” with music by by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Marius Petipa’s mesmerizing choreography, to the Thessaloniki Concert Hall (tch.gr) on April 7. This timeless masterpiece is directed by Nina Abramanko, a former Bolshoi dancer, and features the company’s principal dancer Chinara Alizade, among others. Tickets start from 20 euros at Viva’s more.com.

