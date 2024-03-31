Nelly’s | Thessaloniki | Until April 28

MOMus-Thessaloniki Museum of Photography (Warehouse A, Pier A, Thessaloniki port) is presenting the work of photographer Elli Sougioultzoglou-Seraidari, best known as Nelly’s, focusing on the three cities where she focused her photographic gaze from the early 1920s to 1966. Female dancers in front of the Parthenon, musicians and dancers from Crete, peasant women from Ioannina, ladies from New York and Athens, the statesman Eleftherios Venizelos and the poet Kostis Palamas are just some of the protagonists of Nelly’s photographic lens. General admission to the exhibition costs 4 euros.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy