WHAT'S ON

The Beauty of Moderation | Athens | To May 26

The Beauty of Moderation | Athens | To May 26

“The Beauty of Moderation,” an exhibition at the Municipal Art Gallery of Athens (Millerou & Leonidou), pays homage to the Greek artist couple Lambros Orfanos (1916-95) and Elli Mourelou-Orfanou (1922-2011). With around 100 artworks donated by their son, Minos Orfanos, and curated by Kalli Petrochilos, Kostas Nikakis and Stacey Ventoura, it features engravings, silkscreen prints, sketches, oil paintings, acrylics, and other rare works, providing insight into their artistic careers and partnership. Entrance is free.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nelly’s | Thessaloniki | Until April 28
WHAT'S ON

Nelly’s | Thessaloniki | Until April 28

Spring Equinox | Athens | March 21 – April 20
WHAT'S ON

Spring Equinox | Athens | March 21 – April 20

Moments of Color | Athens | March 15-27
WHAT'S ON

Moments of Color | Athens | March 15-27

Our Flags | Athens | March 14 – April 7
WHAT'S ON

Our Flags | Athens | March 14 – April 7

Future Perfect | Athens | March 14 – April 6
WHAT'S ON

Future Perfect | Athens | March 14 – April 6

We Are One | Athens | To March 17
WHAT'S ON

We Are One | Athens | To March 17