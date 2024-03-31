The Beauty of Moderation | Athens | To May 26
“The Beauty of Moderation,” an exhibition at the Municipal Art Gallery of Athens (Millerou & Leonidou), pays homage to the Greek artist couple Lambros Orfanos (1916-95) and Elli Mourelou-Orfanou (1922-2011). With around 100 artworks donated by their son, Minos Orfanos, and curated by Kalli Petrochilos, Kostas Nikakis and Stacey Ventoura, it features engravings, silkscreen prints, sketches, oil paintings, acrylics, and other rare works, providing insight into their artistic careers and partnership. Entrance is free.