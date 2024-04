The exhibition at the Sianti Gallery (18 Niriidon, siantigallery.com) pays tribute to the renowned Greek artist Apostolos Yayannos, showcasing his 50 years of work from 1974 to 2024. The exhibition highlights the diversity of his oeuvre, including paintings, sculptures and literary texts. Entrance is free.

