Two Minutes to Midnight | Athens | To October 27
The National Museum of Contemporary Art (Kallirois & Frantzi, emst.gr) presents a video based on the two-hour long 2017 performance by Israeli artist and filmmaker Yael Bartana titled “What if Women Ruled the World?” The installation, curated by Stamatis Schizakis, unfolds a nuclear threat scenario in a Dr Strangelove-inspired setting. Through humor and depth, Bartana challenges patriarchal power dynamics, offering insights on peace, war, and global security. Entrance to the museum costs 8 euros.