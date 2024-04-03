WHAT'S ON

Two Minutes to Midnight | Athens | To October 27

Two Minutes to Midnight | Athens | To October 27

The National Museum of Contemporary Art (Kallirois & Frantzi, emst.gr) presents a video based on the two-hour long 2017 performance by Israeli artist and filmmaker Yael Bartana titled “What if Women Ruled the World?” The installation, curated by Stamatis Schizakis, unfolds a nuclear threat scenario in a Dr Strangelove-inspired setting. Through humor and depth, Bartana challenges patriarchal power dynamics, offering insights on peace, war, and global security. Entrance to the museum costs 8 euros.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Apostolos Yayannos | Athens | To April 27
WHAT'S ON

Apostolos Yayannos | Athens | To April 27

The Beauty of Moderation | Athens | To May 26
WHAT'S ON

The Beauty of Moderation | Athens | To May 26

Nelly’s | Thessaloniki | Until April 28
WHAT'S ON

Nelly’s | Thessaloniki | Until April 28

Spring Equinox | Athens | March 21 – April 20
WHAT'S ON

Spring Equinox | Athens | March 21 – April 20

Moments of Color | Athens | March 15-27
WHAT'S ON

Moments of Color | Athens | March 15-27

Our Flags | Athens | March 14 – April 7
WHAT'S ON

Our Flags | Athens | March 14 – April 7