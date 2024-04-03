WHAT'S ON

All Dreams Are Vexing | Athens | To June 2

Malvina Panagiotidi’s solo exhibition, “All Dreams Are Vexing,” at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (Kallirois & Amvrosiou Frantzi, emst.gr), stems from her 2023 research on the Saronic island of Spetses, where one of the first great female artists of modern Greece, Eleni Boukoura-Altamoura, sought solace after her children’s tragic deaths. Panagiotidi’s immersive installation, exploring Boukoura-Altamoura’s spiritualism and her mythical status as “the madwoman in the attic,” integrates glass, wax and bronze sculptures, along with sound and video elements. Admission costs 8 euros. 

Exhibition

