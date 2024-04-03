Hypothetical Fluid Team | Athens | April 5

The Hypothetical Fluid team presents a performance where music, dance, lighting and cinema converge in a dialogue at the TV Control Center (91A Kiprou, polychorosket.gr). Petros Kolotouros explores the intersection of realism and sensory audiovisual poetry, Elina Dermitzoglou, Sofia Pouchtou and Marissa Bili contribute movement and sound expertise, Melina Lasithiotaki brings her emerging lighting design skills, and Dave De Rose and Jeph Vanger contribute their talents in sound art and composition, enriching this multidisciplinary experience. Tickets cost 8 euros from Viva’s more.com.

