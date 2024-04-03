WHAT'S ON

Hypothetical Fluid Team | Athens | April 5

Hypothetical Fluid Team | Athens | April 5

The Hypothetical Fluid team presents a performance where music, dance, lighting and cinema converge in a dialogue at the TV Control Center (91A Kiprou, polychorosket.gr). Petros Kolotouros explores the intersection of realism and sensory audiovisual poetry, Elina Dermitzoglou, Sofia Pouchtou and Marissa Bili contribute movement and sound expertise, Melina Lasithiotaki brings her emerging lighting design skills, and Dave De Rose and Jeph Vanger contribute their talents in sound art and composition, enriching this multidisciplinary experience. Tickets cost 8 euros from Viva’s more.com.

Dance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sleeping Beauty | Thessaloniki | April 7
WHAT'S ON

Sleeping Beauty | Thessaloniki | April 7

Tangos of Magical Realism | Athens | March 21
WHAT'S ON

Tangos of Magical Realism | Athens | March 21

A Man and His Double | Athens | April 1-9
WHAT'S ON

A Man and His Double | Athens | April 1-9

Coppelia | Athens | May 12-19
WHAT'S ON

Coppelia | Athens | May 12-19

The Bird Experience | Athens | March 8-10 
WHAT'S ON

The Bird Experience | Athens | March 8-10 

Deus Nos Acudi | Athens | February 26-27
WHAT'S ON

Deus Nos Acudi | Athens | February 26-27