Cindy Sherman at the Cycladic | Athens | May 30 – November 4

The Museum of Cycladic Art (4 Neofitou Douka) presents a landmark exhibition featuring over a hundred pieces by renowned American artist Cindy Sherman (b. 1954). From May 30 to November 4, the exhibition will showcase Sherman’s iconic series, including the groundbreaking “Untitled Film Stills” (1977-1980), “Rear Screen Projections” (1980) and “Color Studies” (1982). Sherman’s transformative process, embodying diverse personas to challenge female stereotypes, offers a profound exploration of women’s identity and representation, marking her Athens debut. Entrance to the museum costs 15 euros; pre-book at cycladic.gr.

