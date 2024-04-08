WHAT'S ON

Cindy Sherman at the Cycladic | Athens | May 30 – November 4

Cindy Sherman at the Cycladic | Athens | May 30 – November 4

The Museum of Cycladic Art (4 Neofitou Douka) presents a landmark exhibition featuring over a hundred pieces by renowned American artist Cindy Sherman (b. 1954). From May 30 to November 4, the exhibition will showcase Sherman’s iconic series, including the groundbreaking “Untitled Film Stills” (1977-1980), “Rear Screen Projections” (1980) and “Color Studies” (1982). Sherman’s transformative process, embodying diverse personas to challenge female stereotypes, offers a profound exploration of women’s identity and representation, marking her Athens debut. Entrance to the museum costs 15 euros; pre-book at cycladic.gr.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The Island | Athens | June 16 – March 2025
WHAT'S ON

The Island | Athens | June 16 – March 2025

All Dreams Are Vexing | Athens | To June 2
WHAT'S ON

All Dreams Are Vexing | Athens | To June 2

Two Minutes to Midnight | Athens | To October 27
WHAT'S ON

Two Minutes to Midnight | Athens | To October 27

Apostolos Yayannos | Athens | To April 27
WHAT'S ON

Apostolos Yayannos | Athens | To April 27

The Beauty of Moderation | Athens | To May 26
WHAT'S ON

The Beauty of Moderation | Athens | To May 26

Nelly’s | Thessaloniki | Until April 28
WHAT'S ON

Nelly’s | Thessaloniki | Until April 28