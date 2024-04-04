WHAT'S ON

The Island | Athens | June 16 – March 2025

The Island | Athens | June 16 – March 2025

Dana Schutz’s exhibition “The Island,” curated by Courtney J. Martin, the Paul Mellon Director of the Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) and executive director of the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, is set to open at the George Economou Collection (80 Kifissias, thegeorgeeconomoucollection.com). Explore the visionary works of the American artist, born in 1976, as she makes her Greek debut. Schutz’s vibrant world is characterized by intense imagination, gestural flourishes and vivid colors, unveiling a palette that evolves alongside her increasingly complex oeuvre. On the opening night of June 16, join a guided tour with the artist.

