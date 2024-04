Scenius [at] Athens is set to host an evening dedicated to the new jazz scene on April 16, at Plyfa (39 Koritsas, plyfa.space). The event will showcase the experimental folk psych-jazz band from London, Valia Calda, alongside the Greek jazz punk trio MOb. The performances will be followed by a vinyl listening session. Pre-book 15-euro tickets at Viva’s more.com.

