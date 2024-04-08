Jazz Celebration | Athens | May 27 – June 2

Athens Jazz, the city’s longest-running musical institution, returns for its 23rd year courtesy of the Municipality of Athens at Technopolis (100 Pireos) on May 27. Greece’s largest jazz celebration offers a week filled with live music, rhythm and special events – all with free admission. Traditionally, the festival’s first day spotlights Greece’s jazz scene, presenting its most prominent figures selected by the festival’s artistic committee. This year’s open call winners include trumpet player Andreas Polyzogopoulos and his trio, the avant-garde/punk-jazz Mob Trio, and the prolific duo of drummer Jan Van and violinist Fotis Siotas. The festival’s full program will be announced later.

