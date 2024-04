Global icons Coldplay are heading to Athens as part of the British rock band’s 2024 Music of the Spheres Tour for two dates. Tickets are flying off the shelves, with the first show almost sold out. Due to overwhelming demand, a second date has been added on June 9. Don’t wait. Secure your spot now. Prices start from 52.80 euros at ticketmaster.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy