Pulp, The Smile & Ride | Athens | June 20

The Release Festival celebrates the Britpop era with iconic band Pulp headlining the event. Known for their eclectic sound blending post-punk, indie-pop, disco and glam-rock, Pulp promises an unforgettable performance led by Jarvis Cocker’s charismatic presence. Co-headliners include The Smile, comprising Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet, and Ride. Don’t miss out on this stellar lineup on June 20 at Water Square (2,616 Posidonos). Tickets start from 70 euros at Viva’s more.com.

